Hojat al-Islam Qazwini's reaction to El-Sayed's election as 1st Muslim senator in US history

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayed Mohammad Javad Qazwini, a prominent Shia preacher in the United States, while praising Abdulrahman El-Sayed's steadfastness against bigotry and discrimination, congratulated his election to the US Senate.

The letter is as follows:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

God Almighty says in the Holy Quran:

"Indeed, those who have believed and done righteous deeds — indeed, We will not allow to be lost the reward of any who did well in deeds." (Surah Al-Kahf, verse 30)

Honorable Senator-elect, Dr. Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed,

I sincerely congratulate your historic election as the first American Muslim to take on the representation of the great state of Michigan in the United States Senate.

Your remarkable path is a reflection of courage, steadfastness, and will. Despite the ceaseless accusations, divisive statements, bigotry, and attacks by some of the most influential figures in the country, you refused to submit. You stood against bigotry and discrimination and showed that firm belief, continuous effort, and perseverance can overcome difficult obstacles.

However, this historic victory is not the end of your path but the beginning of a greater responsibility. Today, you carry with you not only the trust of the people of Michigan but also the hopes and aspirations of American Muslims across the country.

Our religion teaches us four fundamental responsibilities for serving in the public arena:

1. Be the voice of the voiceless: support the vulnerable, the oppressed, and those who are unable to defend themselves.

2. Be in the service of the welfare of all: strive for the progress and welfare of all, regardless of people's religion, race, gender, or belief and orientation, and ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to flourish and progress.

3. Defend equal rights and fundamental freedoms: including freedom of worship, performing religious rituals, freedom of expression, and freedom of opinion.

4. Remain faithful to the sacred trust of responsibility toward this country: protect your country from internal and external harm and be faithful to your oath, your constituents and citizens, and God Almighty.

I hope your sense of responsibility reflects the highest principles of justice, compassion, integrity, and service.

May this historic event be a reminder for all Americans, especially the young generation and those who aspire to be present in the arena of public responsibilities, of the truth that meaningful change begins with participation, grows with perseverance, and becomes possible through sincere action.

I ask God Almighty to guide your steps, strengthen your will, and grant you success and confirmation on the path of serving all people based on justice and dignity.

With congratulations and sincere prayers,

Sayed Mohammad Javad Qazwini

It is worth noting that Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, known as El-Sayed, the Democratic Party candidate, by winning the Michigan election against Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate, was recognized as the first Muslim elected to the US Senate; his historic victory came in circumstances where Donald Trump and a number of Republicans had repeatedly attacked him because of his religious beliefs during the election campaigns.

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