Trump confirms imminent changes in his cabinet

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Donald Trump, the head of the US terrorist administration, after the disastrous defeat of his party in the US midterm elections, claimed, "I will probably make minor changes in my team, but for now I do not want to name anyone."

Trump, in response to a question about his confidence in Pete Hegseth, the US war secretary, claimed, "I trust him!"

Trump's futile efforts to justify the aggressions against Iran

Donald Trump, in remarks while repeating his usual claims, tried to make the hostile policies and aggressions against the Islamic Republic of Iran appear legitimate.

The head of the US terrorist administration said, "If I had allowed Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, today there would be no trace of Israel left."

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