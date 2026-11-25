AhlulBayt News Agency: The Board has described the action as unlawful, unjust and contrary to the fundamental principles of the Indian Constitution, and has pledged all possible legal and moral support to those affected.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has expressed serious concern over the demolition of a historic mosque, a royal tomb, more than a dozen shrines (mazars) and other properties in Ujjain ahead of the 2028 Mahakumbh.

In a statement, the Board’s national spokesperson, Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, said that demolishing sites of historical and religious significance in the name of arrangements for a major religious event was unacceptable under any circumstances.

According to the information received by the Board, on November 21, at around 5 a.m., railway authorities, accompanied by a large contingent of police and paramilitary personnel, used bulldozers to demolish the Shahi Maqbara, Masjid Kalandari, several shrines and other properties located outside Madhav Nagar Railway Station.

Demolition Carried Out Despite Pending Legal Proceedings

Dr. Ilyas stated that the demolition also damaged the mosque, the royal tomb, the residence of the mutawalli (caretaker of the Waqf property) and several other old structures.

He pointed out that the ownership and related issues concerning the land were still pending before the Bhopal Waqf Tribunal. According to Waqf Committee Chairman Qazi Maulana Arif Nadvi, the administration proceeded with the demolition despite the pending court proceedings, which he described as contrary to established principles of justice.

636-Year-Old Mosque Demolished

Dr. Ilyas said that, according to the mosque committee, Masjid Kalandari is approximately 636 years old and was constructed in 1390.

He questioned the need to demolish historical and religious structures, arguing that alternative arrangements could have been considered if the objective was to expand the railway station or develop its infrastructure. He described the destruction of such heritage sites as deeply regrettable.

Board Raises Constitutional Concerns and Pledges Legal Support

The AIMPLB spokesperson said the action raised serious questions about possible violations of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 25, 26 and 300-A of the Indian Constitution, which concern equality before the law, freedom of religion, religious institutions' rights and protection of property.

The Board expressed full support for the decision of local representatives to approach the High Court and pledged to provide them with all possible legal and moral assistance.

Dr. Ilyas also expressed concern over complaints that historic mosques, tombs and shrines were being targeted under the pretext of administrative action in some BJP-governed states.

He said governments had a responsibility to protect religious sites and historical heritage and ensure that constitutional provisions and laws were implemented without discrimination. He added that silence on such sensitive matters was also a matter of concern, particularly for political parties that describe themselves as defenders of secularism and the Constitution.

The Board expressed hope that the court would examine the seriousness of the matter and ensure justice for the affected individuals and institutions.