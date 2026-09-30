Muslims Protest in Delhi Against Attacks on Mosques: Several MPs Detained

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The protest was held on Tuesday at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi at the invitation of the Committee for the Protection of Indian Muslims. Muslim MPs Ziaur Rahman Barq, Mohibbullah Nadvi and Iqra Munawar Hasan were among those detained, while several women protesters were also taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Khan, national secretary of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, was reportedly placed under house arrest from 9:30 a.m., before the protest began. Members of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, civil society activists, academics and representatives of Muslim organisations also participated in the gathering.

Protesters Question Police Action

MP Iqra Munawar Hasan criticised the government’s handling of minority-related issues and said Muslims have a fundamental right to protest against attacks on mosques, religious schools, cemeteries and other community institutions.

Ziaur Rahman Barq, reacting to the detention of protesters, said, “We will not remain silent,” and stressed that protests would continue until justice was achieved.

Protesters raised slogans including “Let minorities live in peace,” “Stop bulldozer actions” and “Stop attacks on mosques.”

One of the detained women said protesters had gathered to question violence against Muslims but were detained before they could present their demands.

Lubaib Bashir, national general secretary of the Fraternity Movement, alleged that police had initially opposed the gathering and subsequently detained elected representatives and social leaders, with some allegedly subjected to physical force. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind also called for the immediate release of those detained. These allegations were made by the organisers and protesters.

Delhi Protest Follows Ujjain Mosque Developments

The Delhi gathering came a day after developments concerning the historic Shahi Mosque in Ujjain. According to reports cited in the source, hundreds of Muslims had spent several nights inside and around the mosque protesting against a proposed demolition drive linked to a road-widening project ahead of the Simhastha 2028 Hindu religious gathering.

According to Indian media reports, approximately three feet of the upper portion of the mosque’s roof, where prayers are not conducted, was manually removed. The action reportedly followed several nights of gatherings by Muslims seeking to prevent demolition work.

Referring to the developments in Ujjain, Lubaib Bashir called for greater solidarity among Muslims and described the Delhi gathering as part of the protest against attacks on mosques and the treatment of marginalised communities.