Muslims Protest Planned Demolition of Historic Mosque in India’s Ujjain

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: Members of the Muslim community have maintained a round-the-clock presence inside the Shahi Mosque for nearly two weeks, taking turns to remain at the site. Five daily prayers have continued to be held at the mosque during the protest.

According to media reports, authorities plan to widen a road near the mosque to accommodate increased traffic expected during the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings in India. The proposed project would widen the road to about 15 metres and require the removal of part of the mosque.

Tensions increased recently after police and Rapid Response Force personnel were deployed around the mosque and demolition equipment was brought to the area, according to reports. A large number of people subsequently gathered inside and around the mosque, after which the proposed action was halted.

A member of the mosque committee said at least 1,000 people were present at the mosque after prayers, with community members continuing to take turns maintaining a presence there.

Mufti Junaid of Indore has opposed the proposed demolition, warning that the action could put 28 other mosques at risk if similar road-widening measures are implemented. He argued that development projects should not result in the gradual removal of religious sites.

The dispute has also reached the courts. According to reports, the Madhya Pradesh High Court earlier in September dismissed two petitions challenging a decision by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation. The court said the road-widening project was being undertaken to address traffic requirements and accommodate the large number of pilgrims expected to visit Ujjain for the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh.

The Shahi Mosque is located near the Mahakaleshwar Temple and the Kshipra River, in an area expected to see a significant increase in pedestrian and vehicle movement during the festival.

The standoff highlights the tensions that can arise when major infrastructure projects intersect with the preservation of historic religious sites. Muslim community members have called for the mosque to be protected while authorities have cited traffic management and preparations for the 2028 pilgrimage as reasons for the proposed road expansion.