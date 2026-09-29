Quran Teachers Honoured at Religious Education Programme in Lucknow

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The programme was presided over by Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Maulana Syed Shamsul Hasan Rizvi and began with a recitation from the Quran. Addressing the gathering, Maulana Syed Ali Hashim Abdi highlighted the importance of religious education and moral upbringing, saying that, according to Islamic teachings, providing children with religious education and guidance is an important responsibility of parents and forms part of the rights of children.

Speaking about the status of Quran teachers, Maulana Abdi cited a narration concerning Imam Hussain, who is revered by Shia Muslims, saying that he recognised the contribution of a teacher who taught the Quran and honoured him with a gift.

He further said that the Ahl al-Bayt, the family of the Prophet Muhammad, encouraged and appreciated poets for their services and similarly recognised the efforts of those involved in teaching the Quran.

The event concluded with the distribution of prizes to students who had successfully completed their examinations and demonstrated outstanding performance. Their educational achievements and participation in religious activities were also appreciated.

The Bagh-e-Sakina religious complex was established by Mohammad Kazim Jami. According to the organisers, religious education and character-building programmes for children have been conducted there since 2023 under the supervision of Maulana Syed Shamsul Hasan Rizvi.

Teaching at the Darsgah is being carried out by Maulana Dilawar Mehdi, Maulana Tahir Raza and religious educator Alima Khwahar Dilkash Fatima.