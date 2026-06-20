Violations of Religious Freedom in Bahrain Intensified

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The American organization for Democracy and Human Rights has announced that the Muharram mourning ceremonies of 2026 in Bahrain have witnessed a significant intensification of measures and restrictions imposed on the holding of religious rituals.

The organization added that Bahraini authorities have imposed restrictions on a number of hussainiyas and mourning processions, and have also prevented a group of orators and eulogists from participating in religious ceremonies associated with this occasion.

It further stated that in recent periods, cases of summons and arrests have also been recorded; in some areas, Ashura symbols and slogans have been removed. The organization described these actions as indicative of the continuation of the restrictive approach in dealing with religious rituals.

The body has warned of the expansion of the scope of violations against freedom of religion and belief, and emphasized that these restrictions also affect the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, especially as complaints regarding the holding of religious occasions during Muharram are on the rise.

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