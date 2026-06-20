Washington, Doha Plan for Conditional Release of Part of Iran's Frozen Assets

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Wall Street Journal, citing informed sources, reported that the United States, in cooperation with Qatar, is examining a plan for the conditional release of $6 billion of Iran's frozen assets. According to the report, these funds are intended to be used for food, medicine, and other humanitarian needs.

Informed sources have also stated that this initiative is designed to create an incentive for Iran and the United States to reach a final agreement.

The Wall Street Journal, citing its sources, claimed that this mechanism could pave the way for subsequent concessions regarding other frozen assets of Iran. However, the newspaper emphasized that Iran has not yet agreed to this mechanism.

This report comes as, according to the Wall Street Journal, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding on the evening of June 18, aimed at ending the military conflict that began on February 28. According to this memorandum, a timeline for the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade and the resumption of Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has also been specified.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, in this memorandum, Iran has also committed not to seek nuclear weapons, and the two sides have agreed to negotiate the future of Iran's nuclear program in a separate agreement. Iran and the United States are also obligated to begin negotiations within 60 days to reach a final agreement.

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