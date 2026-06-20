Head of Procession Detained in Bahrain for Extending Duration of Muharram Mourning Ceremony

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bahraini security forces detained Haj Hassan Ahmed Jumaa al-Muallimah, the head of a religious procession in Sanabis, after summoning him to the Al-Mu'arrad police station.

According to reports, this action was taken while he was conducting a mourning ceremony and was suddenly called to the police station. The charge brought against him was described as an administrative violation, which, according to officials, related to not observing the designated time for ending the ceremony and extending the duration by approximately 45 minutes.

Critics of this action believe that detaining the head of a religious procession for extending the duration of the ceremony indicates an increase in direct intervention by security institutions in the conduct and management of religious rituals. According to them, imposing mandatory start and end times for religious gatherings conflicts with the traditional manner of holding these rituals and is also incompatible with the provisions concerning the freedom to perform religious rites.

Baqir Darwish, the head of the Bahrain Human Rights Society, reacting to this detention, stated, "This intervention comes at a time when the Muharram mourning ceremonies are among the most important religious and social occasions in Bahrain, accompanied by widespread public participation."

He added, "The imposition of time restrictions and strict administrative decisions could lead to a reduction in the public space available to citizens for holding religious rituals."

Darwish also described this event as a sign of the beginning of a new phase of exerting pressure on those in charge of hussainiyas and ma'tams, saying, "This policy is pursued with the aim of increasing control over religious activities and limiting the independence of religious institutions."

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