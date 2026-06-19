Italy's Tensions with Trump Reach Peak; Tajani Cancels His Trip to Washington

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, reacting to the recent remarks of the U.S. president against the country's prime minister, has canceled his planned trip to Washington. Tajani wrote in a post on his X account, "President Trump's insulting and inappropriate remarks about Giorgia Meloni are an insult to all the people of Italy."

He added, "For this reason, I have decided to cancel my trip to the United States, which was scheduled for June 21 and 22."

This reaction came after Donald Trump criticized Giorgia Meloni in remarks that have fueled verbal tensions between the two traditional Western allies.

Trump said, "She (Meloni) was begging to take a picture with me. She wanted so many photos that if I hadn't felt sorry for her, I wouldn't have done it at all."

Trump also added sarcastically, "She's probably happy that I spoke to her. I was under no obligation to speak to her."

Meloni also responded to Trump: "I and Italy never beg."

The Italian Prime Minister also reacted to the U.S. president's humiliating remarks, describing them as "completely fabricated." Giorgia Meloni, in a video message addressed to Trump, said, "Some matters require an immediate response. Donald Trump's remarks are completely fabricated, and frankly, I was shocked to hear them."

She added, "I don't know why the U.S. president behaves this way toward his allies; of course, this is not the first time such a thing has happened."

Meloni further, criticizing Trump's approach, stated, "It is regrettable that he does not show the same firmness toward the enemies of the West and the enemies of America, and toward some leaders, he behaves much more mildly and appeasingly."

The Italian Prime Minister concluded by emphasizing, "But he must remember one thing: I and Italy never beg."

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