Washington Must Stop Netanyahu: Iranian Deputy FM

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister told Al Jazeera that they are preparing for important negotiations and that five clauses of the memorandum of understanding must be implemented immediately.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, stating that Iran is ready to proceed step by step if the other side shows seriousness, emphasized that any potential future agreement must include the release of all of Iran's frozen assets and financial resources.

Referring to the Zionist regime's attacks on Lebanon, the Deputy Foreign Minister said that Washington must implement this memorandum of understanding and prevent Netanyahu from undermining efforts for understanding and stability in any way.

Khatibzadeh told Al Jazeera, "We are trying to achieve peace on all fronts, including Gaza, and we have included Lebanon in this memorandum of understanding due to its direct connection to the war."

The Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized, "Without an end to occupation and without Israel's adherence to international law, there will be no peace and stability in Lebanon and the region."

In response to hostile accusations and claims, Khatibzadeh said, "We are not seeking domination over the region, and we share common interests with all regional countries."

Regarding the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, he said, "We will provide shipping services in the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the Sultanate of Oman and in accordance with international law. We have legal rights in the Strait of Hormuz, but during the 60-day period, we will not impose any fees or charges."

Khatibzadeh added, "After 60 days, we will adopt a new mechanism for managing the Strait of Hormuz and will present a special initiative to the regional countries."

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