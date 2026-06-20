Ashura Movement, Lasting School for Nurturing Free, Committed Human Beings: Pakistani Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Hasan Zafar Naqvi, a Pakistani orator, emphasizing the unparalleled position of the Ashura movement, said, "Imam Hussain (a.s.), by offering the greatest sacrifices in the path of preserving religion and elevating Islam, paved the way for the victory and permanence of Islam."

Speaking at the Sayyed al-Shuhada (a.s.) Mosque in Karachi, he stated, "That noble figure offered his most valuable assets for the survival of religion and the spread of Islam, and made the divine religion proud."

Referring to the lasting effects of the Karbala event, this religious orator added, "Today, the religion of Islam remains in its authenticity and truth, and this itself is a great miracle. The martyrs of Karbala, through their immense sacrifice and devotion, made Islam alive and eternal."

He emphasized, "The main message of the martyrs of Karbala for all generations is that whenever the religion of God needs support, people must sacrifice themselves without regard for their own lives and interests, for the preservation of the dignity, honor, and strength of Islam."

Naqvi also emphasized the necessity of ensuring security for the Muharram mourning ceremonies and called for intensified security measures to hold the gatherings and processions in a more magnificent and safer manner.

In another part of his remarks, he emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity among Muslims, stating, "Followers of different Islamic schools of thought must, by maintaining mutual respect and strengthening solidarity, demonstrate an example of Islamic coexistence and harmony."

This religious scholar noted that the Ashura movement is not merely a historical event but a lasting school for nurturing free and committed human beings, showing humanity the path of defending truth and divine values in every age and time.

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