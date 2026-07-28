Germany approves nearly €800 million in arms exports to Israel in first five months of 2026

AhlulBayt News Agency: Germany has approved nearly 800 million euros in arms export licenses to the Israeli regime during the first five months of 2026, surpassing the combined total of the previous 20 months, the Berlin government has confirmed.

The approvals reveal a dramatic surge in weapons exports to Israel from one of its most steadfast European allies, despite the German government’s stated concerns over the military destruction in Gaza.

According to German officials, more than 60 percent of the total license value is tied to a single, unique project. While the German government declined to comment further, industry analysts believe this project involves a nuclear-capable submarine built by the manufacturer ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).

Germany remains one of the world's leading arms exporters. Data published by the country's economics ministry in mid-July shows that Berlin granted 13.87 billion euros in defense export licenses in the first half of 2026—more than quadrupling the figures recorded during the same period in 2025.

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