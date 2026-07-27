Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s support for Hezbollah ‘a strategic mandate’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has described Iran’s support for the resistance front as a “strategic mandate” in a letter to Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem.

In his response to a letter from Hezbollah reaffirming its allegiance to Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader hailed the group for standing “like an unyielding rock” against Israel’s “savage aggression.”

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that Hezbollah’s steadfastness was “an inspiring message for the free nations of the world in their quest for liberation from the oppression and tyranny of Global Arrogance and its proxies.”

The Leader emphasized that in line with the policy set by the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic considers the defense of the “oppressed yet powerful mujahideen” of Lebanon to be its strategic mandate.

“The preservation of Lebanon's territorial integrity and the absolute, unconditional termination of the Zionist regime's aggression remain the primary condition for any agreement to ending the imposed war,” the Leader wrote.

The following is the full text of the Leader’s letter released by his office:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

“O you who believe! Fight the disbelievers who are in your vicinity, and let them find severity in you …” (Quran 9:123).

To the Esteemed Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Naim Qassem (may his honor endure),

The honorable Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and to all the self-sacrificing, patient, resilient commanders and fighters of Hezbollah:

May God’s greetings, mercy, and blessings be upon you.

Iran’s support for resistance front a strategic mandate: Leader tells Hezbollah

In line with the policy set by the great martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei (may God be pleased with him), the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the defense of these oppressed yet powerful mujahideen to be its strategic mandate. It has designated the preservation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity and the absolute, unconditional termination of the Zionist regime’s aggression as the primary condition for any agreement to ending the imposed war against the aggressive United States.

The letter sent by you, my beloved brothers and sons – the faithful, courageous fighters of the victorious Hezbollah – is worthy of praise and honor. Your message conveys your spirit of endurance and perseverance for the exaltation of Allah’s Word, reflecting your firm belief in the promises of the Holy Quran and the ennobling ideals of Imam Khomeini and the martyred Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (may God sanctify their souls).

Today, as the nations of the world have grown weary of the tyranny and oppression of the US government and the criminal Zionists, who are the destroyers of lives and generations, there remains no path forward except jihad and resistance. And steadfastness on this path will bring the promised divine victory to the mujahideen who are on the path of truth… “And helping the believers is ever incumbent on Us” (Holy Quran 30:47).

Now that Lebanon’s Hezbollah stands like an unyielding rock as the forerunner of groups engaged in jihad against the savage aggression of the Zionist regime and its supporters, this steadfastness has become an inspiring message for the free nations of the world in their quest for liberation from the oppression and tyranny of Global Arrogance and its proxies. Undoubtedly, a significant measure of this great achievement is due to the patience, nobility, self-sacrifice, and support of the Lebanese people, particularly those in the southern region.

In line with the policy set by the great martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei (may God be pleased with him), the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the defense of these oppressed yet powerful mujahideen to be its strategic mandate. It has designated the preservation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity and the absolute, unconditional termination of the Zionist regime’s aggression as the primary condition for any agreement to ending the imposed war against the aggressive United States.

May Almighty God’s blessings and mercy be upon the martyrs, the wounded, and their patient families, as well as upon those who have been displaced on the path of God and have endured hardships.

May God’s peace be upon the heavenly soul of Hezbollah’s Master of Martyrs, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, upon all the preceding commanders of the Resistance, and upon his martyred companions (may God be pleased with all of them). They transformed the sapling of Islamic Resistance into a mighty tree where “its roots are firm and its branches reach into the sky”. These are fighters who, through their jihad and resistance, have brought honor and high repute to Lebanon throughout the Islamic world.

In conclusion, I am hopeful that through the blessing of the benevolent prayers of our Master [Imam Mahdi (may God Almighty hasten his noble reappearance)], various forms of divine grace and favor will encompass all the mujahideen, martyrs, and veterans of the Resistance, as well as those who have been displaced and their patient families.

“And We desired to confer favor upon those who were oppressed in the land, and to make them leaders, and to make them the inheritors” (Holy Quran 28:5).

May God’s greetings, mercy, and blessings be upon you.

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