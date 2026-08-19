Germany: Muslim Population Reaches Nearly 7 Million for First Time

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a new study by the Research Center of Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), the number of Muslims living in Germany reached approximately 6.6 to 7 million in 2025. This figure represents 8 to 8.5 percent of Germany's total population.

Local German media wrote that these figures show significant growth compared to the last official survey; in the previous study, Germany's Muslim population was estimated at 5.3 to 5.6 million, or 6.4 to 6.7 percent of the country's population. The research of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees is considered an important official source for examining demographic developments of Muslims in Germany.

Abdulsamad El Yazidi, the head of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany (ZMD), in response to the release of these figures, emphasized, "These data reflect a social and established reality that cannot be ignored. Nearly seven million Muslims have long been an inseparable part of our national fabric."

He added that the demographic presence of Muslims must be considered in the public sphere, policymaking, and all levels of social participation, based on equal citizenship. El Yazidi also considered the growth of the Muslim population as a responsibility for the Islamic community itself to increase its contribution to the public good and social responsibility.

The head of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany called on public opinion to assess the reality of Muslim life based on facts, away from stereotypes and prejudices. He said Germany's future depends on the cooperation of all social groups, and Muslims, with their human, scientific, economic, and cultural capacities, can play a decisive role in innovation, development, and social cohesion.

The report also emphasized that guaranteeing religious freedom in the constitution, equal opportunities, and recognizing cultural diversity as a strength are preconditions for the formation of coexistence based on trust in Germany.

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