Tensions Between Britain, Russia Escalate

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The use of British drones in attacks against Russia has escalated tensions between the two countries.

According to Al-Arabiya, following the publication of reports regarding Ukraine's use of British drones in long-range attacks against Russian territory, tensions between Moscow and London have escalated.

According to this report, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Moscow has the right to consider the direct participation of British missile forces in attacks against Russia as participation in the war.

It has also been reported that this is the first time British drones have been used in such long-range attacks. This comes as the British Prime Minister emphasized that his country continues to support Ukraine.

Moscow, in response to this stance, announced that Britain is increasingly becoming involved in this war.

The Russian Embassy in London also warned Britain about the consequences of its increasing participation in the Ukraine war.

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