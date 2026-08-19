Iraqi Media Reports on $6 Million Zionist Media Campaign Against Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An Iraqi media outlet reported on a meeting between Zionists and some officials of Iraq's Kurdistan Region aimed at launching a media and propaganda campaign against resistance groups with a budget of $6 million.

The Iraqi news agency Al-Maalouma, citing an Iraqi official, reported on a meeting against the resistance held between officials of the Kurdistan Region and some officials of the Israeli regime.

The Iraqi source revealed that a coordination meeting was held between regional officials and several Israeli officials, during which the establishment of a media operations room against the resistance's weapons was discussed, coinciding with increasing demands for the surrender of weapons.

The source told Al-Maalouma that members of Israel's Likud party, including Osher Shekaim and Katherine Shatrit, participated in this meeting, and the creation of a media operations room similar to the action in late 2023 aimed at defaming and damaging the reputation of the resistance was examined.

This informed source added that the operations room to be established in Iraq's Kurdistan Region will operate in the context of a media and cyber campaign against the resistance's weapons, coinciding with efforts to pressure the resistance and force it to hand over its weapons.

According to this Iraqi official, about $6 million has been allocated for this propaganda and media campaign against the resistance, with the possibility of additional funding in the future.

The official said this plan includes the purchase of software to manage a large number of fake accounts, financing anonymous media platforms and pages, as well as producing visual content using artificial intelligence. These moves are aimed at influencing public opinion and distorting the image of the resistance through organized campaigns on social media platforms.

The source concluded by emphasizing the need for awareness and vigilance regarding these moves, campaigns, their financial interests, and behind-the-scenes plans.

This comes as the issue of weapons monopoly in Iraq has recently become a hot topic, with some viewing the resistance's weapons as its target. Abu Mujahid al-Asaf, a security official of Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah, had announced in a statement that the conditions of the Islamic resistance for cooperation with the government in organizing the weapons file begin with the complete and real withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraqi territory and airspace, and a guarantee of their non-return, in addition to freeing political and economic decision-making from U.S. domination. The second condition is the withdrawal of Turkish forces from northern Iraq, and the third condition is the demand for the dissolution of the Peshmerga forces in the Kurdistan Region.

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