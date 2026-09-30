New Crime by Zionist Regime in Gaza; Martyrdom of 5 Palestinians in Attack on Civilian Vehicle

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The "Palestine Red Crescent" Society announced in a statement that the medical teams of this society transferred five martyrs to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and 15 wounded to Al-Quds Hospital. This incident occurred after the Zionist regime's airstrike on a vehicle in the Council of Ministers area in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in the southwest of Gaza City.

Palestinian sources confirmed that a Zionist regime fighter jet targeted a civilian vehicle while it was moving near the Palestinian Council of Ministers this afternoon.

Zionist regime forces, for the 356th consecutive day, are violating the ceasefire and calm understandings in the Gaza Strip, which were signed on October 10, 2025, with Arab and American mediation in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

These violations continue while the recent agreement and understandings in July 2026 related to the implementation of the second phase of the fragile ceasefire are still ongoing.

Yesterday (Tuesday) as well, eight Palestinians were martyred and dozens were wounded. These casualties occurred during 18 ceasefire violations by the Zionist regime, which included firing by armored vehicles and tanks, airstrikes, and the explosion and destruction of homes and civilian facilities.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that during the past 24 hours, 9 martyrs and 31 wounded were transferred to hospitals in the Gaza Strip. These casualties occurred as a result of the continuation of the Zionist regime's military aggression and genocidal war.

This ministry announced in its daily statistical report that the daily statistics include eight new martyrs and one female martyr who was martyred due to the severity of her injuries. The number of wounded was also 31 cases.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health noted that the total number of martyrs since the ceasefire on October 11, 2025, has reached 1,431 martyrs and 5,026 wounded. In addition, the bodies of 834 martyrs have also been recovered from under the rubble.

This ministry noted that the cumulative statistics since the beginning of the Zionist regime's aggression against the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, have reached 74,032 martyrs and 175,142 wounded.

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