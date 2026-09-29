Saudi Arabia Conducted 38 Airstrikes and Missile Attacks on Yemen in 24 Hours

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Major General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces, announced that Saudi aggressor and criminal aircraft have conducted 38 airstrikes and missile attacks during the past 24 hours, targeting three Yemeni provinces and causing the martyrdom and wounding of civilians, including women and children.

Saree said, "Saudi airstrikes have been carried out in the provinces of Taiz, Sa'dah, and Hajjah."

He added, "In these attacks, 'F-15' and 'Typhoon' fighter jets were used, taking off from Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, and missile attacks were also carried out from the Najran and Jizan areas."

The spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces also announced that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the beginning of the escalation of conflicts until today has reached 1,123.

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