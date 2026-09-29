ABWA’s Secretary-General: Imamia Students Organization of Pakistan Transformed from Student Body into Civilization-Building Movement

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in a video message to the fifty-fifth annual convention of the Imamia Students Organization of Pakistan (ISO), while honoring more than five decades of activity of this student organization, considered it a pioneering body in the field of justice-seeking, spirituality, and rationality, and emphasized the role of youth in building the new Islamic civilization.

Referring to the background of the Imamia Students Organization of Pakistan, he stated, "This organization, since its establishment in 1967 at the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore, was formed with the aim of the presence of youth in social and religious responsibilities and, through the efforts of figures such as the martyred Dr. Mohammad Ali Naqvi and the guidance of scholars such as Maulana Safdar Hussain Najafi and Maulana Sayed Ali Mousavi, became a symbol of the bond between the seminary and the university."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly added, "In the following decades, especially from 1984 with the spiritual guidance of the martyred Allamah Sayed Arif Hussain al-Hussaini, this organization transformed from a purely student body into a transformative, civilization-building, and influential movement in social and cultural arenas."

Referring to the scope of this organization's activities, he said, "Today, this organization, with more than 1,200 active units and the presence of tens of thousands of male and female students in various universities of Pakistan, has numerous departments including 'Al-Hadi' intellectual training, Al-Arif Publications, an independent women's department, scouting, and Muhibbin, each of which has an important mission in the path of training the young generation."

Ayatollah Ramazani, stating that the main slogan of this organization is guarding the ideological and geographical borders of Pakistan, noted, "These youth must strive for the independence, dignity, and progress of their country and identify and strengthen the existing capacities in Pakistan for the growth of the young generation."

Transforming Revolutionary Consciousness into a Sustainable and Strategic Model

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to the movement of the Imamia Students Organization on the axis of Imamate and guardianship, stated, "Young people who consider themselves followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) school must have a responsible presence in various arenas and learn from past experiences and tests."

Referring to the presence of the youth of this organization in various events, he said, "The martyrdom of youth in the path of defending beliefs and values is a great lesson for those who move on the path of religiosity and social responsibility; but the important point is that 'revolutionary consciousness' must be transformed into a sustainable and strategic consciousness."

Ayatollah Ramazani considered ethics and Islamic unity as the main strategies of this organization and added, "One of the prominent points of the Imamia Students Organization's activity is the effort for Islamic unity and preventing Pakistani society from getting caught in sectarian differences."

Referring to the view of the martyred Allamah Arif Hussain al-Hussaini about Islamic unity, he stated, "The main border of the battle is not the battle between Shia and Sunni, but rather the confrontation of pure Muhammadan Islam (p.b.u.h.) with global arrogance, Zionism, and takfiri currents."

Emphasis on AhlulBayt Ethics and Social Service

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, emphasizing the necessity of practical embodiment of the moral virtues of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) by students, said, "Followers of this school must be the adornment of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) with their behavior and conduct and invite others to this school through their actions."

He considered scientific progress and social service as among the most important ways of introducing the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and referred to activities such as establishing a book bank, blood bank, relief groups, and social service programs in the Imamia Students Organization.

Ayatollah Ramazani also emphasized the necessity of preserving unity among Muslims, respecting the sanctities of denominations, and avoiding divisive rhetoric and said, "Cooperation with moderate Sunni currents, including Deobandi and Barelvi, and attention to the common goals of the Islamic nation must be considered."

Students; The Cultural Bridge Between Iran and Pakistan

In another part of his remarks, referring to Iran-Pakistan relations, he stated, "The relations between the two countries at diplomatic, security, and economic levels are on the path of development, and border cooperation, energy agreements, border markets, and shared views on the issues of the Islamic world have provided a suitable ground for students to play a role."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly added, "Students can play a role as the cultural and elite bridge between the two countries in strengthening public diplomacy, academic communications, and confronting media atmospheres that seek to create mistrust between nations."

He also, referring to the media developments of today's world, said, "Global arrogance has appeared in the form of neo-imperialism, media Zionism, and cognitive warfare, and today's field of defense is not limited to street presence; rather, producing enlightening content in cyberspace, breaking the monopoly of Western narratives, and explaining the issues of the Islamic world are also among the important duties of youth."

Presenting the Future Strategies of the Imamia Students Organization

Ayatollah Ramazani went on to enumerate some of the future strategies of this organization and considered scientific jihad and achieving specialized authority as the first step.

He emphasized, "Imamia students must achieve superior scientific positions in their specialized fields such as medicine, engineering, law, and humanities; because scientific progress alongside faith and religious beliefs can pave the way for the growth and power of countries."

He also emphasized the promotion of intellectual and ideological studies, the use of the works of thinkers such as Martyr Motahhari, Allamah Tabatabai, Martyr Sadr, and Imam Khomeini (r.a.), the development of the women's organization, strengthening the Muhibbin department for training teenagers, activism in the jihad of explanation, convergence with elite Sunni institutions, and avoiding partisan politicization.

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly concluded by referring to the role of youth in the future of the Islamic world and said, "The Imamia Students Organization, relying on rationality, justice, spirituality, and social service, can be one of the influential organizations in the growth and advancement of Pakistani society."

He added, "Youth must be the adornment of the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) through their intellectual, moral, and practical training and take steps on the path of preserving human dignity, spreading spirituality, and building Islamic civilization through sincere and mujahid-like movements."

**************

End/ 345E