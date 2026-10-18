Najaf Seminary Holds Ceremony to Honour Pakistani Students Who Passed Unified Examinations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The event aimed to encourage academic excellence, recognise students’ achievements and motivate them to pursue further progress in religious studies.

According to the report, the programme was organised through the joint efforts of the Pakistani Students’ Associations, including the Baltistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit, and Jammu and Kashmir students’ associations. Their collaboration highlighted the importance of unity, cooperation and collective efforts among Pakistani students studying in Najaf.

The participation of prominent and respected teachers from the Hawza Ilmiyya of Najaf Ashraf added to the significance of the gathering.

Such academic events play an important role in promoting a passion for learning, encouraging dedication and fostering healthy academic competition among students. They also strengthen bonds of brotherhood, unity and scholarly cooperation within the seminary community.

Organisers and participants praised the presidents, organisers and contributors from the various students’ associations for their dedication and cooperation in making the programme a success.

On the occasion, heartfelt congratulations were extended to all students who passed the Unified Examinations. Prayers were also offered for their continued academic achievements, beneficial knowledge, righteous conduct and sincerity of intention.

The organisers expressed hope that the successful students would use their knowledge to serve Islam, contribute to religious scholarship and promote the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).