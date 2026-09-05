Pakistani Shia Scholar: Religious Authority Greatest Power of Shia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Hafiz Sayed Riyadh Hussain Najafi, the head of Wifaq al-Madaris al-Shia in Pakistan, said, "After the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the enemy became certain that the greatest power of the Shia is the 'religious authority,' the authority that has preserved Shiism."

He added, "The second power is mourning (Azadari), and the third power is the guardianship of Amir al-Mu'minin (a.s.), which is considered the strongest factor and protector of Shiism. Because of these three powers, Shias today stand against colonialism. For this reason, colonialism constantly plots against these three powers to weaken Shiism."

The head of Wifaq al-Madaris al-Shia in Pakistan, in his speech at the Jamia Masjid Ali of the Jamia Al-Muntazar Seminary, stated, "The current century is the century of Muslims, and Islam is a religion that is rapidly spreading. Today, Muslims are progressing. The Quran and Hadith prove that in the future, governance in Britain and Europe will also be in the hands of Muslims."

Ayatollah Najafi, stating that Karbala signifies the survival of religion, said, "The remembrance and mention of Karbala reached its peak during the time of Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (a.s.) and Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (a.s.). These two noble figures would invite poets to mourning gatherings, listen to their poetry, and give them gifts. Thus, the first foundations for keeping alive the memory and mention of Karbala were laid by these two great personalities. This is why the name and memory of Karbala are known throughout the world today."

He added, "The foundation of Ijtihad was also formed during the time of Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (a.s.). He taught his students the method of deriving rulings from the Quran and Hadith, and his students were active in jurisprudence. The Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.) had begun the chain of teaching and education from the Prophet's Mosque, and Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (a.s.) expanded this educational path to the level of a university, to the extent that four thousand people attended the Imam's classes, among whom were students from India and Sindh."

The head of Wifaq al-Madaris al-Shia in Pakistan continued, "Jabir ibn Hayyan, the father of chemistry, is today considered one of the fathers of modern science, and the scientific progress of today is indebted to his efforts. Jabir ibn Hayyan was a student of Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (a.s.)."

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