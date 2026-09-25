Arrest of Shia Cleric in Bahrain on Charges of Reciting Elegy of Lady Zahra (a.s.)

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The news outlet Mar'at al-Bahrain, in an op-ed referring to the arrest of Sheikh Jassim Haddad, a Bahraini preacher, on charges of reciting the elegy of Lady Zahra (a.s.), wrote, "This is not the first unjust ruling against a Bahraini citizen, and no deep analysis is needed to determine how the ruling establishment of Bahrain targets everything related to Shias."

This media outlet stated, "The Bahraini government knows well that there is a deep bond between Shia citizens and their religious identity, and this bond is manifested in the holding of Husseini ceremonies and those who represent it."

Mar'at al-Bahrain wrote, "When the elegy of Lady Zahra (a.s.) becomes a subject of trial and the religious preacher becomes a defendant, this message is not only related to him personally; rather, it conveys to all Shias that their pulpit, religious ceremonies, and religious sentiments have also been targeted."

This outlet added, "The Al Khalifa regime, by imprisoning a cleric, has not targeted only his body. This regime wants to use the prison to tell the people what religious actions are permitted and what are forbidden, and it wants to determine who has the right to speak, over what one may mourn, and what religious voice can be heard in society."

Mar'at al-Bahrain noted, "What is being pursued through the chain of actions against Shia scholars, figures, and preachers is clear: striking at their religious standing to diminish their dignity and spiritual credibility among the people. On this basis, the issue is not limited to Sheikh Jassim Haddad and cannot be summed up in a judicial charge."

This news outlet concluded by writing, "If the Bahraini government wants to convince the people that the matter is purely legal, it must answer this question: what makes the religious and historical heritage of a large segment of citizens a crime punishable by imprisonment? Why is it that every time the issue concerns Shia rituals, preachers, or religious symbols, arrests are repeated?"

When the Husseini pulpit becomes a space from which the preacher is afraid, and the preacher weighs his words for fear of prison, this is not regulating religious activity; it is pressure on the freedom of religious practice.

The one-year prison sentence for Sheikh Jassim al-Haddad is not the end of the story; it is the story itself. When the ruling establishment of Bahrain goes so far as to not even tolerate the elegy of Lady Zahra (a.s.) and listens to and gives space to those who fabricate accusations of insult against the preacher, the main question goes beyond the ruling itself. The question is: what space remains for a Shia citizen to live their religion, perform their rituals, and mourn for their Imams and symbols, without fearing that their pulpit will send them to prison?

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