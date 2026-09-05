Hamas Warns Against Plans to Displace Gaza Residents

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Hamas movement, emphasized that the increase in statements by Zionist regime ministers about continuing plans to displace the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip is a very dangerous development and indicates that the occupying regime has not abandoned this plan and is attempting to raise and promote it once again.

Qassem added that these statements clarify the occupying regime's continuation of its war against the Gaza Strip, the intensification of the blockade, starvation and thirst policies, obstruction of reconstruction efforts, and the prevention of the entry of essential materials and equipment for the healthcare sector in Gaza, actions aimed at imposing harsh humanitarian and living conditions and driving the people toward the implementation of displacement plans.

He called on Arab and Islamic countries to take serious and united action to confront these plans, and to adopt effective positions and measures to thwart them.

Qassem emphasized that these plans are a direct threat to the Palestinian cause and Arab and Islamic national security.

The Hamas spokesman also stressed that a united and decisive stance by Arab and Islamic countries could block the way for the occupying regime's plans to displace the Palestinian people from their land.

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