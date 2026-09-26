The Economist Cover Shows Dramatic Shift in 470 Days

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During this period, Iran faced a 12-day war as well as what the report describes as the “Ramadan War,” alongside what was presented as some of the heaviest U.S. economic sanctions imposed on Iran through the U.S. Treasury.

During the 12-day war, The Economist featured an Iranian flag behind a missile on its cover with the headline, “How Will the End?”

In its latest cover, however, the magazine depicts what appears to be a defeated U.S. soldier and carries the headline, “WHEN AMERICA WALKS AWAY.”

The contrasting covers have drawn attention to the magazine’s changing portrayal of developments involving Iran, the United States and the broader geopolitical landscape of West Asia.