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The Economist Cover Shows Dramatic Shift in 470 Days

26 September 2026 - 09:54
News ID: 1870089
Source: Abna24
The Economist Cover Shows Dramatic Shift in 470 Days

The British magazine The Economist has undergone a striking change in its cover designs over a period of just 470 days, shifting its focus from the future of Iran’s Islamic Republic to the possibility of the United States ending its military presence in West Asia.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During this period, Iran faced a 12-day war as well as what the report describes as the “Ramadan War,” alongside what was presented as some of the heaviest U.S. economic sanctions imposed on Iran through the U.S. Treasury.

During the 12-day war, The Economist featured an Iranian flag behind a missile on its cover with the headline, “How Will the End?”

In its latest cover, however, the magazine depicts what appears to be a defeated U.S. soldier and carries the headline, “WHEN AMERICA WALKS AWAY.”

The contrasting covers have drawn attention to the magazine’s changing portrayal of developments involving Iran, the United States and the broader geopolitical landscape of West Asia.

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