Iranian cleric urges Shia-Sunni unity against divisive plots

AhlulBayt News Agency: Akhund Mirza Ali, the Friday prayer leader of Aqqala in Iran's Golestan Province, has emphasized the necessity of Shia-Sunni unity, accusing the enemies of Islam of plotting to create divisions among Muslims and describing mutual respect between Islamic sects as a prerequisite for realizing the "United Ummah."

Speaking at the second international conference "The Uprising of the Ummah of Muhammad (PBUH)" held Wednesday by the Global Qademoun Assembly, Akhund Mirza Ali stressed that Muslims today, more than ever, have a duty to preserve their unity and cohesion, standing firm against conspiracies aimed at striking Islam and driving a wedge between Muslims.

Citing the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) teachings on the oneness of God, the Prophet, the Qibla, and the shared principles of Muslims, he said that despite differences on certain issues, Muslims share abundant fundamental commonalities and must rely on these shared foundations. Referring to the Quranic verse "The believers are but brothers" (49:10), Akhund Mirza Ali stressed that if Muslims consider themselves believers, they must demonstrate religious brotherhood in practice—accepting one another and acting as a "single hand" in the path of national unity and Islamic cohesion.

Citing the verse "And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided" (3:103), the Friday prayer leader said that adhering to God's rope in the social sphere means preserving unity, empathy, cohesion, and harmony among Muslims. He added that in the current circumstances, the enemies of Islam are using various methods to create divisions among Muslims, particularly between Shia and Sunni, and Muslims must remain vigilant to thwart this goal.

Akhund Mirza Ali emphasized the need for mutual respect between Islamic sects, stating that unity cannot be achieved through slogans alone—it requires understanding, consensus, interaction, sincere cooperation, and mutual respect. He said that if Shia and Sunni Muslims accept one another and respect each other's sanctities and figures, the ground for discord and division among them will shrink.

Referring to the assassination of certain Sunni scholars and figures active in promoting Islamic unity and cohesion, he described such acts as part of efforts to sow division among Muslims. He called on all people—clerics and non-clerics alike—to take steps toward strengthening unity and promoting Islamic teachings.

In closing, the Friday prayer leader of Aqqala stressed that Muslims, by preserving unity of word, empathy, and cohesion, can stand against divisive conspiracies and work to strengthen the presence and standing of Islam in the world.

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