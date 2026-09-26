Baghdad prayer leader criticizes UN over failure to prevent wars

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad criticized the United Nations' performance in recent decades.

“The organization has lost much of its capacity to achieve the goals for which it was founded—namely, maintaining international peace and security and preventing war and aggression,” Ayatollah Seyed Yasin al-Musawi, a prominent scholar of the Najaf Seminary, said during his Friday prayer sermons on September 25.

The United Nations has failed to stand up against oppression or prevent wars and occupations—particularly after the international order shifted toward a unipolar system following the collapse of the Soviet Union, he stated.

The US and its Western allies have become the dominant forces in the international order; Washington has reproduced colonial methods in a new guise by interfering in various countries and instigating wars, the cleric said, criticizing the UN's inability to counter them.

Slamming the “shameful stances” adopted by some Arab and Islamic countries during recent UN meetings, Ayatollah al-Musawi said, “The warm reception and alignment of these countries' officials with US officials—at a time when the region's nations are facing slaughter and devastation—is incompatible with the dignity of these nations.”

He also criticized the Iraqi prime minister's meeting with the US president, stating Iraq must not appear before the US in a manner that denotes submission or humiliation.

In another part of his remarks, the Friday Prayer Imam of Baghdad warned against weakening Iraq and the country's national forces, emphasizing that Iraq must expand cooperative ties with forces that bolster the nation's strength, authority, and dignity.

He described the Islamic Republic of Iran as a regional power that has stood firm against the United States and the Zionist regime.

The cleric also criticized the decision to block certain incoming flights from Iran, noting that a significant percentage of passengers on these flights are pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS).

He added that he had pursued this matter with Iraqi and Iranian officials as well as the relevant committee, but the information provided to him regarding alleged threats or security justifications for these measures did not substantiate their validity.

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