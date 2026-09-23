Iraqi Cleric: Strengthening PMF, Continuing to Arm It, Essential for Maintaining Iraq's Security

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sayed Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the National Wisdom Movement and head of the Iraqi National State Forces Alliance, during a visit to the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Babil province, emphasized, "The Popular Mobilization Forces is a force that emerged from the blessed fatwa of the supreme religious authority."

According to a report by the media office of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, during this visit, referring to the existence of a cooperative relationship between terrorism and the Baath Party, he emphasized, "The Popular Mobilization Forces was a force stronger than the challenge that Iraq faced at that historical juncture, while at that time the terrorist threat had reached the outskirts of Baghdad."

Al-Hakim, referring to the impact of the blessed fatwa of the religious authority, the pure blood that was spilled, and the zeal of Iraqi tribes in recovering and liberating lands from the grip of terrorism and protecting Iraq, emphasized the necessity of protecting the Popular Mobilization Forces and passing a detailed law as well as the retirement law of the Popular Mobilization Forces, institutionalizing it, continuing its training and arming, and maintaining its permanent readiness.

The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement also called for addressing the families of the martyrs of the Popular Mobilization Forces, keeping alive the memory of the martyrs, and recording their memories and documents so that their memory may be a source of pride and honor for future generations.

Al-Hakim continued by emphasizing, "Solving the issue of weapons outside the framework of the government will be through handing over these weapons to the Popular Mobilization Forces organization as an official security institution and an important element in Iraq's security equation."

The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement added, "The responsibility for protecting the Popular Mobilization Forces and preventing personal inclinations from affecting it is the responsibility of the Popular Mobilization Forces itself."

He emphasized, "The Popular Mobilization Forces must strive to serve the people and make doing good deeds in society and helping the needy the forefront of its work, because the most important and greatest supporter of the Popular Mobilization Forces is its popular base."

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