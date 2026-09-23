ElBaradei's Call on Arab Countries to Redefine Regional Security with Iran's Participation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohamed ElBaradei, a prominent Egyptian politician and diplomat, called on Arab countries to move toward creating a joint security system with the participation of regional countries, including Iran and Turkey, for the future of regional security, instead of relying on foreign powers.

The former Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, in a message on his account on the X social network, wrote, "The Persian Gulf countries must build their security on the basis of a joint regional system based on dialogue, confidence-building, and cooperation and reduce their dependence on foreign powers."

He emphasized that Iran, due to its geographical position, will remain a neighboring country and an inseparable element of any sustainable security arrangements in the region.

ElBaradei also said that reaching such a vision has taken nearly half a century, and the series of catastrophic wars in the Middle East has revealed the necessity of rethinking the foundations of regional security.

This Egyptian diplomat also called on other Arab countries to adopt a similar approach and stated that creating a reliable regional security system with the participation of all regional countries, including Turkey, can be a path to achieving peace and stability in the Middle East.

ElBaradei went on to consider the resolution of the Palestinian issue as one of the requirements for the success of such a security system and called for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories by the Israeli regime as well as the creation of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.

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