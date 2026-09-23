Head of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan Condemned Arrest of Imran Khan's Sisters

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Senator Raja Nasir Abbas, the head of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, condemned the Punjab government's treatment of the sisters of Imran Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and former Prime Minister of the country.

He said, "Those who hold power resort to oppression and suppression to prolong their period of rule. History has shown that conditions never remain the same forever, and those who are in power today may tomorrow be forced to answer for their actions."

Raja Nasir also said, "Violating human dignity is not acceptable in any civilized society."

The head of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan emphasized, "Imran Khan's sisters were arrested with the concern that they might take on the leadership of the protests."

He added, "Fear of Imran Khan does not allow these cowardly rulers to sleep peacefully at night."

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