Arrest of Man in Melbourne on Charges of Connection with ISIS

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A 65-year-old man in the city of Melbourne, Australia, was arrested during an anti-terrorist operation on charges of connection with the terrorist group ISIS.

The Australian Federal Police announced that this man was arrested during a raid by officers on a house in the "Carlton" area and is expected to be prosecuted on charges of membership in a terrorist organization and crimes related to publishing extremist content.

According to the Australian Federal Police's claim, this man has pledged allegiance to ISIS, operated as an online promoter of this group, and sent about 10,000 files containing extremist material.

He is also accused of sharing information about methods of evading detection by law enforcement forces as well as instructional guides on planning attacks with mass casualties.

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