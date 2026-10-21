Yemen Announced Missile Attack on Saudi Arabia's Operations Room in Aden

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen's armed forces announced that they targeted Saudi Arabia's operations room at the "Badr" camp in "Aden" province with a ballistic missile and emphasized that the missile accurately hit the target.

Major General "Yahya Saree," the spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces, said in a statement that this operation resulted in a direct hit.

Saree, in another statement, denied the carrying out of any military operation by Yemen's armed forces toward the depths of Saudi territory on the current day. These remarks were made in reaction to Saudi Arabia's claims about intercepting drones in the sky over the city of Medina.

He said, "Yemen's armed forces today did not carry out any military operation toward the depths of Saudi territory, and the Saudi enemy's claim about intercepting drones in the sky over Medina is a false claim and a great slander against our nation and its honorable and mujahid armed forces."

He added that the falsehood of these claims has become clear and no one among the people of the Arab and Islamic world believes them anymore.

Abdulsalam: Saudi Aggression Has Not Achieved Its Objectives

In this context, "Mohammed Abdulsalam," the head of the negotiating delegation of the Yemeni government, welcomed the call by "Ahmed al-Tayeb," the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, to end the wars and conflicts in the region.

He emphasized that in the current circumstances, the conflict between Yemen and Saudi Arabia is one of the most talked-about crises in the region, and it is necessary to bring the facts related to Saudi aggression against the Yemeni nation since 2015 before public opinion.

Abdulsalam today, in a message addressed to the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, wrote that the Yemeni nation has never been a source of threat to Saudi Arabia and was not the initiator of the war against this country. He explained that the differences that existed in Yemen before March 2015 were internal differences and could have been resolved through dialogue and understanding without foreign military intervention.

He recalled that Saudi Arabia's military attacks on March 26, 2015, began with airstrikes on Sana'a International Airport and a neighboring residential area under the title "Decisive Storm."

Abdulsalam considered this military intervention to lack justification and said that instead of containing the internal crisis and resolving it through political paths, it led to the complication of the situation and the expansion of conflicts.

He emphasized that the principles of Islam, Arabism, and good neighborliness required Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia, to strive for the friendly resolution of differences among Yemenis, without taking the side of one party against another.

According to him, dialogue is the correct way to resolve differences, and one must distance oneself from war and the imposition of field realities through force.

Abdulsalam also said that Saudi Arabia's military intervention has continued with killings, crimes, and the imposition of a severe blockade. A matter that has led to the martyrdom of tens of thousands of innocent citizens and the death of a large number of people as a result of the consequences of the blockade and deprivation of basic needs.

Stating that Saudi Arabia's war has not achieved its objectives, he emphasized that its humanitarian and political consequences continue. According to Abdulsalam, Saudi Arabia has not been able to end the conflict militarily in its favor and free itself from the consequences of an intervention that has deepened the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Yemen's Ministry of Health: 562 Killed and Wounded

"Anis al-Asbahi," the spokesperson for Yemen's Ministry of Health, announced that the number of martyrs and wounded has reached 562 people, of whom 155 were martyred and 407 were wounded.

According to him, Taiz province ranks first in terms of the number of martyrs and wounded, followed by Sa'dah province in second place and Al-Jawf province in third place. 33 percent of the total victims were recorded in Taiz province.

He reported that Saudi forces last Sunday targeted a house in "Sahar" district in Sa'dah province. An attack that, according to him, led to the martyrdom of 10 citizens and the wounding of more than 20 others, most of whom were women and children.

Al-Asbahi added that Saudi forces yesterday targeted fishermen on the Dhubab coast, and as a result of this attack, eight of them were martyred. He considered this action an escalation of attacks that target civilians and their sources of livelihood.

He also reported another attack in the "Al-Nashmah" area in "Al-Ma'afar" district of Taiz province, which, according to him, targeted a safe residential place and caused the wounding of a mother and her three children.

The spokesperson for Yemen's Ministry of Health noted that Saudi forces' attacks over the past two days have resulted in the martyrdom and wounding of 117 people. Of these, 29 were martyred. He considered this statistic a sign of the continuation of attacks against civilians and the increase in cases of violations of their rights.

Al-Asbahi, regarding the statistics of martyrs in various provinces, also said that between September 3 and October 18, Taiz province recorded 41 martyrs, Sa'dah province 36 martyrs, Al-Jawf province 20 martyrs, and Dhamar province 18 martyrs.

He concluded by saying that the escalation of tensions began with the bombing of Sana'a International Airport and provocative actions that led to the end of the ceasefire and de-escalation phase.

According to al-Asbahi, the Saudi side's insistence on continuing the blockade of airports and disrupting humanitarian solutions has made it inevitable for Yemen's armed forces to carry out their duties.

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