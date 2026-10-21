Pre-Conference of Int’l Conference on Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The scientific pre-conference of the international conference on Allamah Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, focusing on a re-reading of the role and position of this exalted martyr in the international arena and the Islamic world, was held today, Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Qom.

In this pre-conference, held with the presence of a group of seminary and university figures, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly; Ayatollah Sheikh Hussein al-Maatouq, the Kuwaiti member of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly; Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Ahmad al-Najdi, the representative of Lebanon's Hezbollah in Qom; Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Shariatmadar, the former cultural attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon; and Hojat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Zamani, the advisor to the head of the country's seminaries, examined the lesser-known dimensions of Martyr Nasrallah's personality from the perspective of the jurisprudence of resistance, philosophy, strategic management, and adherence to Velayat-e Faqih.

Resistance Is the Very Essence of Mercy

Ayatollah Ramazani, in this pre-conference, referring to the Supreme Leader's descriptions of prominent figures, stated, "The martyred Imam used the word 'school' for two individuals and the word 'phenomenon' for two individuals: Martyr Haj Qasem Soleimani and Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, emphasizing that Martyr Nasrallah established a civilizational movement, added, "The jurisprudence of resistance in Martyr Nasrallah's experience was a governance technology that had jurisprudential, ethical, strategic, and organizational layers."

He added, "Resistance in his thought was not merely a military view; rather, it found meaning in people's lives and was accompanied by justice-orientation and trust-building."

The Secret of Victories Lies in Following Imam Khamenei

Ayatollah Maatouq also, referring to the scholarly dimensions of Martyr Nasrallah, stated, "He never abandoned his scholarly and seminary sessions and had heard more than 500 advanced jurisprudence lessons from Imam Khamenei."

The member of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to three influential figures in the formation of Martyr Nasrallah's thought (Martyr Sadr, Imam Khomeini, and Imam Khamenei), emphasized, "Martyr Nasrallah at a conference in 2000 deliberately kissed Imam Khamenei's hand to make everyone understand that the secret of all victories lies in following Velayat-e Faqih."

Turning Shias from a Weak Link into the Pinnacle of Power

Hojat al-Islam al-Najdi, another speaker at this pre-conference, emphasizing the central and special role of the Sayed of Resistance in the transformation of Lebanon's Shia community, said, "Martyr Nasrallah, through jihadi upbringing and insight-building, turned the Shias from a weak link into a great regional pole of power."

The representative of Lebanon's Hezbollah in Qom, referring to the slogan "We are not servants of America and Israel; rather, we are the masters of guardianship," stated, "Our answer to Trump is the same answer of Lady Zainab (a.s.) at Karbala, who said, 'These are a people upon whom the killer has been imposed.'"

Martyr Nasrallah Was an Institution-Building and Future-Oriented Leader

Iran's former cultural attaché in Lebanon focused on the unique managerial characteristics of Martyr Nasrallah and stated, "Unlike previous Secretaries-General of Hezbollah, Martyr Nasrallah was an institution-building and pragmatic leader who acted based on future research."

Dr. Shariatmadar, referring to the compilation of the "jurisprudence of organization" based on Imam Khamenei's fatwas by Martyr Nasrallah, noted, "He had firm belief in duty-orientedness before the guardianship and believed that if something passes through the leadership, even without an explicit order, it is obligatory upon us to act."

Sacrificing Everything for the Leader of the Time

Hojat al-Islam Zamani, the advisor to the head of the seminaries, examined the ten pillars of the Sayed of Resistance's loyalty to the guardianship and, referring to the personality dimensions of Martyr Nasrallah, stated, "Imam Khamenei used the word school only for two figures: Martyr Haj Qasem Soleimani and Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah."

Referring to Martyr Nasrallah's prayer for the Leader of the Revolution, he stated, "He said in a television interview, 'Every day I ask God to take the rest of my life and my family's life all at once and add it to the life of the dear Leader of the Revolution.' This was the ultimate love and devotion he had for the Leader of the Revolution."

Hojat al-Islam Eskandari, the secretary of the Amana al-Rusul Congress, also at this session, explaining the process of holding the conference to honor the scholarly status of Martyr Nasrallah, stated, "In the scientific council composed of seminary and scientific institutions, from among the list of 100 scholars and great figures, seven personalities were selected to hold the congress, and the martyr of resistance, Allamah Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, was among the priorities."

He added, "So far, more than 600 articles have been sent to the secretariat of this conference. In the interviews section, 20 projects have been defined, and it is predicted that 12 projects will reach conclusion and be published in the form of books."

Hojat al-Islam Eskandari, referring to the provincial activities of this congress, also stated, "Activities have been carried out in the provinces of Khorasan, Fars, and Isfahan, and seven topics have been selected and communicated to all Azad universities, and the work of holding these conferences will begin next week."

It is worth mentioning that this ceremony was held with the efforts of the Office of Studies, Research, and Investigation of the Scientific and Cultural Deputy, and the participation of the secretariat of the Amana al-Rusul International Congress, the Al-Mustafa Short-Term Training Institute, and the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency – ABNA.

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