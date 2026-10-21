Lebanese Cleric: Government Should Stop Blindly Following Washington

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, Lebanon's Ja'fari Mufti, warning about the political and security consequences of blindly following America, emphasized that this country's internal security is part of its sovereign security and should not become a tool in the hands of a political current to push Lebanon toward crisis.

Qabalan, in a statement referring to the sensitivity of Lebanon's internal files, especially the issue of internal peace and stability, stated, "Some should know that Lebanon is not anyone's private property, and no one has the right to deal with this country's sensitive files, especially internal security, based on a security agreement with Washington and Tel Aviv."

He added, "Internal security is part of Lebanon's sovereign security and cannot be turned into a commodity in the hands of a current that leads the country toward the abyss."

According to him, the executive branch has distanced itself from its defensive and sovereign responsibilities and has tied the interests of these responsibilities to a destructive international and domestic game; an action that is considered an attempt to compensate for failure in the arena of sovereignty by striking at Lebanon's internal security.

Lebanon's Ja'fari Mufti also, emphasizing the position of the resistance in this country's security equations, said, "The resistance and its weapon, from this perspective, are an inseparable part of Lebanon's national security and sovereign defense, and any aggression against it is considered an aggression against the depth of this country's sovereignty and national security."

Qabalan called for the protection of Lebanon's internal security against the adventures of some individuals and blind obedience to Washington and added, "Some extremist individuals imagine that they can write history in a desirable and sellable manner; while in reality, they are writing the history of Lebanon's suicide."

He continued by calling on political forces to play their national role as soon as possible and warned about the consequences of any internal conflict.

According to him, the ignition of the fire of internal disputes will threaten all of Lebanon; especially since the fire of regional and extra-regional crises is expanding and can encompass the entire Middle East.

Qabalan assessed the current conditions of the region as highly complex and its resolution as difficult and emphasized that the Lebanese executive branch must stop playing the role of a blind tool in Washington's hands so as not to burn the country in the fire of crisis.

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