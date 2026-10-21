Yemen's Welcome to Al-Azhar's Call to End the War in the Region

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammed Abdulsalam, the head of Yemen's negotiating delegation, welcomed the call by Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the Sheikh of Al-Azhar of Egypt, to stop the wars and conflicts in the region and to form an urgent mediation committee of trusted figures from Arab and Islamic countries, and called it a "responsible and wise" call.

At the same time, the Yemeni Scholars Union, supporting this initiative, announced that Sana'a is ready to host the proposed Al-Azhar committee in order to provide the ground for dialogue and bringing views closer among Yemeni parties.

According to a report by Al-Masirah network and Yemen's official Saba news agency, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb on October 18 called for an immediate and comprehensive halt to wars, an end to differences, and the formation of a committee of trusted figures from the Arab and Islamic world for mediation and de-escalation.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, while welcoming this call, emphasized the necessity of ending the war and conflict.

The Yemeni Scholars Union also, announcing readiness to cooperate with the proposed committee, emphasized the necessity of sincere dialogue and preserving the unity of the Islamic nation and, referring to the continuation of the Zionist regime's attacks and occupation in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, called for serious attention to this regime's threats against the region.

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