Israeli Media Attack on the Mufti of Oman

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad al-Khalili, the Grand Mufti of Oman, has become the target of criticism and incitement by Israeli media due to his positions on Israeli occupation and the Palestinian issue.

Israel's Channel 11 television claimed that the Mufti of Oman does not miss any opportunity to attack Israel and declare support for its opponents.

Al-Khalili, last May, in a meeting with Omani participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla, stated that this maritime movement has sparked a global reaction and left a significant impact.

In June as well, he called for the continuation and expansion of maritime convoys with the aim of breaking the blockade of the Gaza Strip and emphasized that the recent popular and international movements have demonstrated the ability of these actions to influence and attract the attention of world public opinion.

Al-Khalili had also attacked Israel's aggression in March. While condemning the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Israel's violation of Palestinian rights, he also criticized the silence of Islamic countries in the face of developments.

His positions continued in September as well, when he issued a statement about developments in Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran.

In this statement, al-Khalili criticized the remarks of some Muslim scholars about Sana'a and emphasized that the priority must remain confronting Israeli occupation.

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