Lebanese Cleric: Today's Battle, Battle of Truth, Falsehood

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The annual meeting of Lebanese parties and groups, titled "Al-Liqa Al-Watani" (The National Meeting), was held at the Le Gray Hotel in central Beirut. This meeting, with the presence of a number of current and former ministers and parliament members, representatives of parties and political currents, religious figures, and media and cultural activists, was dedicated to examining Lebanon's developments and the challenges facing this country.

Participants in this meeting, criticizing the Lebanese government, called for correcting the government's approach to confronting the Zionist regime's occupation.

Sheikh Maher Hammoud, the head of the World Union of Resistance Scholars, in his remarks, stating that "our battle today is a battle of truth and falsehood," emphasized the necessity of recognizing the achievements of the Lebanese resistance and said that those who have not accepted the resistance's victory in the years 2000 and 2006 and the balance created by it over more than two decades have no right to claim the end of the resistance or the uselessness of its weapon.

He also, rejecting the description of the proposed political process as negotiation, considered it a surrender of authority to America and the Zionist regime.

The head of the World Union of Resistance Scholars concluded his remarks by expressing confidence that victory will belong to the resistance, Lebanon, the Taif Agreement, shared coexistence, and humanity, and that this front will overcome brutality and the past.

Emphasis on Lebanon's Right to Liberate the Occupied Territories

In continuation of this meeting, Youssef Fenianos, a former minister and representative of Suleiman Frangieh, referring to Lebanon's conditions in the shadow of expansionist occupation and settlement, criticized the continuation of efforts to displace the residents of southern Lebanon and the organized destruction of villages in this region.

Emphasizing that no party can eliminate the other, he said the resistance does not seek to eliminate others, but between the choice of surrender and confrontation, it will not choose surrender.

Sarkis Abrahamian, the representative of Aram I, the Armenian Catholicos, also emphasized the necessity of unity among Lebanon's sects and religions and called for the withdrawal of the Zionist regime from all occupied territories and their return to their owners.

Opposition to an Imposed Agreement and Emphasis on Lebanon's Sovereignty

In the final statement of this meeting, the Taif Agreement and the constitutional reforms based on it were introduced as the national reference for preserving Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and independence. Participants emphasized that this agreement does not mean surrender to occupation or normalization of relations with the Zionist regime; rather, it must pave the way for preserving Lebanon's national rights, completing the process of liberating the territories, and strengthening the government's ability to protect the country.

This meeting also rejected what is called the "framework agreement" and considered it contrary to Lebanon's national priorities in circumstances of continued occupation and aggression. Participants emphasized that any political process or negotiation must be indirect and based on full respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and national rights.

According to the final statement, stopping the Zionist regime's aggressions, ending the occupation, freeing Lebanese prisoners, the safe and dignified return of the displaced to their cities and villages, and the start of reconstruction of the damaged areas are considered among Lebanon's fundamental priorities.

This meeting also emphasized Lebanon's right to take the necessary measures to liberate all occupied territories and to pursue the Zionist regime's aggressions judicially and demand compensation for human, material, and economic damages.

Participants concluded by calling for a balanced and explicit national dialogue to overcome Lebanon's crisis; a dialogue based on the full implementation of the Taif Agreement, strengthening national unity, and drafting a national security strategy aimed at safeguarding Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, unity, and stability.

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