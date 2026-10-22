Iran Will Not Compromise on Nuclear Rights or Negotiating Conditions, Officials Tell Pakistani Army Chief

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iranian officials told Munir during separate meetings that meaningful negotiations would require Washington to lift sanctions, end military threats and take concrete steps to rebuild Tehran’s trust.

The statements reflect Iran’s position that diplomacy cannot progress under pressure or threats and must be accompanied by practical measures from the United States.

Pezeshkian Calls for Sanctions Relief Before Talks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed Tehran’s concerns with Munir, accusing Washington of breaching its commitments by attacking Iran while negotiations were underway.

Pezeshkian argued that US policies and military actions had contributed to regional instability and insisted that Washington must end its threats and lift sanctions before meaningful talks could take place.

He said the United States must demonstrate that it is prepared to abandon threats and remove sanctions to create suitable conditions for dialogue.

“It is not possible to intensify sanctions and pressure day after day, close off our country’s options, and then claim to seek dialogue and negotiations,” Pezeshkian said, according to ABNA.

Iran Rules Out Transferring Enriched Nuclear Material Abroad

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, identified in the report as a senior national security official, also met with Munir and stressed that Iran would not transfer its enriched nuclear material outside the country.

Rezaei described nuclear material intended for domestic use as a national asset and said negotiations would remain impossible until the United States took steps to build trust.

He reiterated Tehran’s position that Washington must meet Iran’s conditions before any negotiations can proceed.

Qalibaf Says Washington Must Meet Iran’s Conditions

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also raised concerns about US actions against Iran and what he described as a violation of the Islamabad agreement.

Ghalibaf said Washington needed to rebuild Tehran’s trust, warning that negotiations would not take place without meaningful steps in that direction.

He added that Iran had no new proposals to present and said the United States could not regain the Islamic Republic’s confidence without meeting seven conditions set by Tehran.

Ghalibaf also maintained that military threats and activities would not alter Iran’s strategic decisions.

Pakistan’s Diplomatic Role

Munir’s visit comes as Iranian officials continue to emphasize sanctions relief, security guarantees and confidence-building measures as prerequisites for renewed engagement with Washington.

Pakistan’s involvement provides a diplomatic channel for conveying messages between the parties. However, the Iranian statements indicate that significant differences remain over the conditions under which negotiations could resume.

Whether diplomatic engagement can make progress will depend on the willingness of the parties to address these disagreements and establish conditions acceptable to both sides.