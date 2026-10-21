Tehran, Moscow's Consensus on Containing Taliban-Pakistan Tensions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, at a joint press conference with Sergei Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, in Tehran announced that the two countries have a consensus on developments in Afghanistan, the necessity of reducing tension between Kabul and Islamabad, and confronting terrorist threats in the region.

Araghchi said at this meeting, "We likewise have a consensus regarding the issues of Afghanistan, the reduction of tension between Kabul and Islamabad, and confronting terrorist threats."

Iran's Foreign Minister also emphasized the necessity of resolving regional differences through the path of diplomacy and dialogue and considered political solutions necessary for reducing tensions.

These remarks come as relations between the Taliban and Pakistan in recent months, following the increase in border clashes and security differences, have faced unprecedented tensions.

Russia's Concern About the Infiltration of Terrorist Groups from Afghanistan into Pakistan

Simultaneously with Tehran and Moscow's emphasis on the necessity of reducing tensions, Albert Khorev, Russia's Ambassador to Pakistan, has also expressed concern about the continuation of border differences, the closure of trade crossings, and reports related to the infiltration of terrorist elements from Afghanistan into Pakistani soil.

Russia's Ambassador on Monday, October 19, at a meeting at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, referring to the security and economic consequences of the Taliban-Pakistan differences, announced that Moscow is ready to play a role in reducing tensions between the two sides.

While expressing concern about civilian casualties as a result of Pakistan's military actions in Afghanistan, he emphasized that reports related to the entry of terrorist elements from Afghan soil into Pakistan and its impact on the security of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have also caused Russia's concern.

This Russian diplomat also warned that the closure of border crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in addition to harming the economies of the two countries, has affected regional trade and Pakistan's transit connections with Russia and Central Asian countries.

He considered the resolution of differences between Kabul and Islamabad to be not only in the interest of the two countries but also in line with the security and economic interests of all countries in the region.

Continuation of Border Clashes; Taliban Rejects Reports

Meanwhile, local sources have told Amu TV that scattered clashes between Taliban forces and Pakistani military personnel have continued in parts of Paktia and Paktika provinces over the past days.

However, the Taliban's Ministry of Defense, in response to this media outlet, has rejected the occurrence of new clashes in these areas.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban of sheltering members of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and providing the ground for the activities of armed groups on Afghan soil.

Taliban officials, in contrast, have rejected these accusations and claim that they do not allow Afghan soil to be used against the security of other countries.

The continuation of these differences, in addition to escalating military tensions, has led to the closure of important border crossings, disruption of trade exchanges, and increased concerns about the security of civilians in the border areas of the two countries.

Extensive Relations with the Taliban; Continuous Concern About Security Threats

Iran and Russia in recent years have established extensive political and economic relations with the Taliban government and have emphasized the necessity of regional engagement with Afghanistan.

However, concern about the activities of terrorist groups in Afghanistan and its possible consequences for the security of neighboring countries has continued to be among the issues of attention for Tehran and Moscow.

Russia had previously also announced its readiness to help resolve the Taliban-Pakistan differences and had called for preventing the expansion of border clashes.

The new emphasis by the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Russia on confronting terrorism and reducing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad comes as the dispute over the presence and activities of armed groups in Afghanistan remains unresolved, and the Taliban also does not accept the accusations related to the use of terrorist groups from this country's soil.

In such circumstances, the continuation of tensions between the Taliban and Pakistan can, in addition to threatening the security of border areas, confront the process of developing economic and transit cooperation in the region with more challenges; an issue that has now become one of the common axes of Tehran and Moscow's diplomatic consultations.

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