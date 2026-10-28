Tehran meeting offers opportunity to advance regional peace, security: Araghchi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says a quadrilateral meeting in Tehran provided an important opportunity to advance dialogue on regional peace and security, stressing that sustained cooperation would require confidence-building, mutual respect for sovereignty and practical commitments.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Araghchi referred to the recent meeting involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey, describing their agreement to continue consultations as a significant step.

He said turning the diplomatic opportunity into lasting cooperation would depend on agreement on common principles, confidence-building measures, respect for countries’ sovereignty and concrete commitments.

From Iran’s perspective, sustainable regional security should be achieved through the participation of regional countries, without military presence or interference by extra-regional powers, Araghchi added.

He said the approach was based on regional countries’ responsibility for determining their own future. Countering the Israeli regime’s hostile actions and aggression was also essential, he said, to protecting national independence and sovereignty and preventing the expansion of war.

The foreign minister reiterated that neighboring countries remained Iran’s priority.

The meeting of senior Iranian, Pakistani, Turkish, and Saudi officials on regional security and stability was held in Tehran on Monday afternoon, November 26, 2026.

Participants included Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council; Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman; Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir; and Ibrahim Kalin, head of Turkey’s intelligence service.

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