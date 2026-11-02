Turkish Foreign Minister’s Remarks Draw Criticism from India over Mecca Defence Pact

AhlulBayt News Agency: Türkiye’s foreign minister has made a sarcastic remark about India’s reaction to the Mecca Defence Pact between Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, prompting criticism from former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal.

The Turkish foreign minister said India mocks the agreement, but Ankara does not take New Delhi seriously and dismisses its comments with laughter. He added that India would eventually realise how significant and decisive the pact could prove to be.

Responding to the remarks, former Indian foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal said laughing about a serious matter reflected the foreign minister’s “shallow thinking.” He questioned why India had been brought into the discussion, noting that New Delhi had not directly criticised Türkiye over the Mecca Defence Pact.

India’s main concern is the growing defence cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye and its potential implications for Indian security. He said a foreign minister with greater professional competence would have demonstrated more diplomatic finesse in addressing the issue.

The Mecca Defence Pact was signed by Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia on August 7, 2026. It covers areas including collective defence, intelligence sharing, joint military training and cooperation in the defence industry.

The agreement also includes a provision under which an attack on one member would be considered an action against all three countries. A permanent secretariat is planned to be established in Saudi Arabia.