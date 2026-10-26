Senior Saudi, Turkish and Pakistani Officials to Visit Tehran for Regional Security Talks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bagheri Kani said the visit would involve discussions with Mohsen Rezaei, secretary-general of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, as part of efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and develop a framework for ensuring security through the participation of regional countries.

Outlining the agreed level of representation, Bagheri Kani said Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Ibrahim Kalin, head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization, would participate in the meeting.

He said the proposed gathering in Tehran aimed to advance the principle that regional countries should take responsibility for maintaining security in their own region. He added that the participants would also examine Iran's experience during what he described as the third imposed war and consider lessons that could inform regional security arrangements.

According to Bagheri Kani, Iran's defence model is based on domestic capabilities and internal resources and has become an example of how national security can be strengthened through indigenous capacities.

He emphasized that Iran's strategy was to ensure that regional countries themselves provide and maintain security, arguing that foreign intervention and influence undermine regional stability.

He specifically criticized the role of the United States and what he described as the Israeli regime's involvement in regional affairs, saying that external interference was detrimental to peace and security in West Asia.

Bagheri Kani described the proposed four-country meeting in Tehran as a potentially significant step towards establishing a regional security framework based on cooperation among countries in the region.

He said Iran's approach to regional security, involving the participation of neighbouring and regional states, reflected what he described as the achievements of the Iranian people and armed forces during the third imposed war. He expressed hope that the initiative would be implemented and contribute to greater stability and peace across West Asia.

Referring to Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's visit to Tehran the previous week, Bagheri Kani said Munir had informed Mohsen Rezaei during their meeting that senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan would travel to the Iranian capital for the joint discussions.

The proposed meeting comes amid continuing efforts to strengthen regional dialogue and explore security arrangements led by countries in West Asia, with an emphasis on reducing dependence on external powers.