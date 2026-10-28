Iran's Secretary of SNSC praises Yemen’s support for Palestine, defense of Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and the Yemeni Ambassador met in Tehran on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the latest situation on the conflict fronts in Yemen was reviewed by General Rezaei and the ambassdor.

The top Iranian security offciail expressed his appreciation for Yemen’s defense of Palestine, as well as the honorable battle against Israel in the Forty-Day Wars and the defense of Gaza.

Regarding the recent quadrilateral meeting in Tehran with senior officials of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, he said: This meeting was held with the aim of arranging endogenous security in the entire region, withdrawal of foreign forces, and the issue of their interference in the internal affairs of the countries of the region.

The Yemeni Ambassador, for his part, thanked Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their stances.

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