Press statement after four-way Tehran meeting between Iran, Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia

ABNA24 - High-level delegations from Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia visited Tehran on Monday and held four-way talks with Iranian officials.



From the Iranian side, the meeting was attended by top security official Major General Mohsen Rezaei and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.



Following is the joint statement after the four-way meeting in Tehran:



The first meeting of four regional countries was held today, 26 October 2026, in Tehran.



His Excellency General Mohsen Rezaei, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, hosted the meeting.

His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia, High Excellency Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of the Defense Forces of Pakistan, and his Excellency Ibrahim Kalin, the head of the Turkish Intelligence Service, participated in the meeting.



The participants agreed to continue the dialogue to strengthen cooperation amongst the four regional countries, including for peace and security in the region.



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