Araghchi: End to US, Israel mischief crucial for regional security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's foreign minister told his Jordanian counterpart that restoring regional security requires stopping US aggression and containing Israeli expansionism, during a phone call on Tuesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi exchanged views on regional developments in a phone call on Tuesday.

Araghchi outlined Iran's positions on regional developments and stressed the need for serious action by Islamic countries and the world to confront the continuation of genocide and expansionism by the Zionist regime.

He recalled the devastating consequences of US and Israeli military aggression against Iran for the region and the world, saying that restoring security to the region requires an end to US aggressive and interventionist actions and curbing the Zionist regime's expansionism and warmongering.

Araghchi also condemned a terrorist attack on a church in southern Jordan and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The two foreign ministers stressed the importance of using diplomacy and continuing political consultations to protect regional peace and stability.

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