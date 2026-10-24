Araghchi: US spent $11 billion on missile defense for Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the United States has spent $11 billion in taxpayer money on missile defense for Israel over the past three years.

In a post on X on Friday, Araghchi said the United States had fired more missile interceptors in defense of Israel than Israel itself, describing the relationship as “parasitic” rather than mutually beneficial.

A table attached to his post estimated that US forces had fired 609 interceptors, at a total cost of about $11 billion, in defense of Israel between October 2023 and June 2026. The systems listed included SM-2, SM-3 and SM-6 missiles, Patriot and THAAD interceptors.

Araghchi highlighted the financial burden that US support for Israel places on American taxpayers.

.......................

End/ 257