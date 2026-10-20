Araghchi: Never in our history have Iran, Russia worked as closely as now

ABNA24 - Iran’s foreign minister said after meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that Iran and Russia had never been as close as they are today throughout the history of their cooperation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on social media early Tuesday: “I hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Tehran for timely talks.”

He added that they had discussed a wide range of issues, from Europe to West Asia, including Lebanon, Palestine, Ukraine and Yemen. They had also focused on expanding economic and nuclear cooperation.

Araghchi stressed that never in our history have Iran and Russia worked as closely as now.



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