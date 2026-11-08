  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Reports of explosions in Riyadh and fire at Aramco facilities in Abqaiq

8 November 2026 - 09:54
News ID: 1887868
Reports of explosions in Riyadh and fire at Aramco facilities in Abqaiq

Several explosions were heard in Riyadh on Sunday, while reports indicated a fire at Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq, in the Eastern Province, following alleged early-morning Yemeni attacks on strategic targets in Saudi Arabia.

ABNA24 - Several explosions reportedly heard in Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday. Reports indicate that a fire has broken out at Saudi Aramco oil facilities in the Abqaiq area, located in the country's Eastern Province.

Following early-morning attacks by Yemeni armed forces on strategic targets within Saudi Arabia, reports indicate that a fire has broken out at Saudi Aramco oil facilities in the Abqaiq area, located in the country's Eastern Province.

Earlier on Sunday, Yemen's health minister said Saudi attacks and military operations since July 13 have martyred or wounded 1,039 people, with rescue teams still pulling bodies from the rubble after a strike on homes in Sanaa province.

The minister stated 1,039 people have been martyred or wounded in Saudi attacks and military operations since the escalation against the country began on July 13.

/129

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha