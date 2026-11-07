Saudi Arabia's failure to retake the highlands of Yemen's western coast

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Forces affiliated with Saudi Arabia, after failing to advance on the fronts of Al-Wazi'iyah district in western Taiz province, have now turned this area, which overlooks the Bab al-Mandab Strait and large parts of Yemen's western coast, into a scene of revenge.

According to a report by Lebanon's Al-Akhbar newspaper in this regard, Saudi fighter jets yesterday bombed the weekly Al-Hadharah market on several occasions, as a result of which, according to local and medical sources, 20 civilians from among sellers and buyers were killed and a number of others were wounded. These attacks also caused extensive damage and destruction to shops and commercial units.

Saudi Arabia's failure to push Yemen's armed forces back from Al-Wazi'iyah

This attack took place while dozens of airstrikes by Saudi fighter jets over the past weeks had also failed to push Yemen's armed forces back from the mountainous highlands of Al-Wazi'iyah. These attacks, despite destroying the connecting bridges between the city of Taiz and the city of Al-Mokha in the Al-Wazi'iyah area, had also targeted several schools, medical centers, and residential houses.

Ansarullah: The crime in the Al-Hadharah market will not go unanswered

Yemen's Ansarullah movement accused Saudi Arabia of deliberately targeting defenseless Yemeni civilians in public markets, farms, houses, and roads. This movement, in a statement issued by its political bureau, emphasized, "These crimes, especially the recent crime of targeting the Al-Hadharah market, will not remain without painful responses."

Ansarullah also described this massacre, which was carried out by an attack by a British Typhoon fighter jet, as an example of genocide.

Yemen's armed forces' surprise operation in the Kahboub highlands

On the other hand, Yemen's armed forces announced the execution of an offensive operation from two axes against Riyadh-aligned forces in the Kahboub mountain range in western Lahj province, located in southern Yemen.

A military source, in a conversation with the official Saba news agency, announced that Yemen's armed forces, by surprising the armed groups in their defensive positions, engaged with them from close range. These forces also succeeded in taking control of strategic and dominant positions on the outskirts of the Kahboub area. Positions where four brigades of the "Al-Amaliqa" forces were previously stationed.

The withdrawal of Riyadh-aligned forces under the fire of Saudi fighter jets

According to this source, Saudi fighter jets, after the withdrawal of Saudi-affiliated forces, bombed their gatherings on several occasions, as a result of which a large number of the forces of these groups were killed.

Yemen's armed forces approaching the center of Tawr Al-Baha

On the front of Tawr Al-Baha district in southern Aden as well, according to a report by several local sources, Yemen's armed forces have approached the center of this district and are on the verge of taking control of it.

The expansion of conflicts to the Marib and Al-Jawf fronts

At the same time, intense clashes were also ongoing on the Marib and Al-Jawf fronts. These clashes were concentrated around the Al-Asdas area, the administrative center of Ragwan district in northwestern Marib city, and at the same time, similar battles began in the eastern part of the Al-Jawf desert.

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