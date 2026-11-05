Widespread Democratic victory in US elections, black day for Republicans; Iran became Trump's electoral nightmare

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The latest results of the US congressional midterm elections indicate a widespread victory for the Democratic Party and a defeat for Republicans in a number of important states; an election that has led to a change in control of the Senate and, according to media estimates, the House of Representatives in favor of the Democrats and has prompted reactions from US President Donald Trump and other senior officials of both parties.

The US midterm elections were held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, while the competition to determine the new composition of Congress, the elections for governorships and state legislatures, had become one of the most important political tests of Donald Trump's second administration.

According to the latest reports from the Associated Press, Reuters, and CBS, Democrats, by capturing a number of seats belonging to Republicans, have gained control of the Senate. CBS also reported the Democrats' victory in the House of Representatives elections and their attainment of a majority in this chamber.

According to the announced results and media estimates, Republicans have lost their majority in both chambers of Congress; although the counting of votes in some districts is still ongoing and the final composition of seats has not yet been fully determined.

Republicans' defeat in important and traditional states

One of the most important features of the recent elections is the victory of Democratic candidates in a number of states that were considered important bases of the Republican Party and Donald Trump in previous elections.

According to the Associated Press, Democrats in the Senate races have succeeded in taking seats from Republicans in the states of Texas, South Carolina, Kansas, North Carolina, and Ohio.

In Texas, James Talarico, the Democratic candidate, succeeded in defeating Ken Paxton, the Trump-backed Republican candidate. This result is important because the Democrats' victory in this state's Senate election has come after several decades.

Democrats have also made significant gains in the governorships elections. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa was able to defeat Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of this state. Democratic candidates in the states of Ohio, Iowa, and Georgia also succeeded in winning governorships.

These results show that the shift in electoral votes was not limited to competitive areas and some traditional Republican regions also witnessed an increase in support for Democrats.

Trump's reaction; from criticizing defeated candidates to announcing readiness to cooperate with Democrats

Donald Trump, in his first reactions to the election results, tried to separate the Republicans' defeat from his own performance.

The US president wrote in a message on the Truth Social network, "I was not on the ballot, and if I were, we would have won by a decisive margin."

Trump also, after the defeat of Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, accused him of distancing himself from the principles of the Republican Party and claimed that this very issue played a role in his electoral defeat.

On the other hand, Trump, during the announcement of the election results, also criticized the Fox News network and its polls.

Despite these positions, the US president, in a conversation with the New York Times, announced that he will accept the election results and is ready to cooperate with the Democrats.

He said that he is fully ready to accept the results and will try to cooperate with Democratic representatives to reach an agreement.

Democratic leaders' reaction; the people's vote for a change in America's political course

The Democrats' electoral victories have been welcomed by the leaders of this party. Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democrats in the Senate, after the announcement of the results, said that the American people have voted for change and the political composition of the Senate has undergone a generational transformation.

Schumer, addressing American citizens, emphasized, "Help is on the way."

Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, also, in reaction to his party's electoral achievements, spoke of the beginning of a new phase in American politics.

Jeffries, referring to the increase in voters' support for Democratic candidates in various states, emphasized that his party has strived to retake the majority of the House of Representatives.

He also described the Democrats' victories as beyond a party success and considered it of national importance.

Jon Ossoff, the Democratic senator from the state of Georgia who succeeded in returning to the Senate, also told his supporters that the American people have protested against Donald Trump's performance with their votes.

He considered the election result a sign of voters' dissatisfaction with the current US administration's policies.

Republicans' reaction; the beginning of criticisms of Trump's performance

On the other side, the election results have caused criticisms among some figures and Republican campaign officials.

The Associated Press has reported that a number of officials of Republican campaign headquarters have considered Trump's policies and his administration's performance as the main factors behind the party's defeat in the elections.

According to these individuals, voters' dissatisfaction with the economic situation, the increase in living costs, and some of the administration's policies have led to a decline in support for Republican candidates.

Ken Paxton, the defeated Republican candidate in the Texas Senate election, also, while congratulating his Democratic rival, acknowledged that Republicans have gone through a difficult election night across America.

Economy, the Iran war, and Trump's policies at the center of voters' attention

Initial assessments by American media and surveys of voters show that economic issues, living costs, immigration policies, the Iran war, and the way the federal government was run were among the important issues in the elections.

According to exit poll data published by Reuters, about half of the voters in the midterm elections considered it an opportunity to express opposition to Trump.

Also, about 70 percent of respondents demanded an increase in Congress's oversight role over the president's performance.

These findings indicate that the recent elections, in addition to determining the composition of Congress, were also an arena for public assessment of the Trump administration's performance.

The political consequences of the elections for the remaining two years of the Trump administration

The transfer of control of Congress from Republicans to Democrats can change the balance of political power in Washington during the remaining two years of Trump's presidency.

By taking the majority of both chambers, Democrats will have greater capacity to oversee the administration's performance, hold investigative hearings, review executive policies, and influence the process of passing legislation.

On the other hand, control of the Senate can affect the process of confirming the administration's appointments, including some senior officials and nominees for judicial positions.

However, Trump still has the legal powers of the presidency, including the right to veto congressional legislation; an issue that can pave the way for increased political differences and legislative deadlocks between the White House and Congress.

Overall, the announced results of the 2026 US midterm elections show that Democrats have been able to strengthen their political position at the national level and Republicans have faced a significant reduction in their electoral power.

Among the most important developments of the elections, one can mention the change in the Senate majority, the announcement of the Democrats' victory in the House of Representatives, the Republicans' defeat in a number of this party's traditional states, the critical reaction of some Republican officials, and Donald Trump's differing statements about the results.

With the continuation of vote counting in a number of constituencies, the exact and final composition of Congress is still being determined; but the announced results so far indicate a significant change in the balance of political power in Washington.

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